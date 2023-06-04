Julie Lepper decided to try the henna this year.
The Fort Wayne woman has attended Arab Fest multiple times, but Sunday was the first time she sat down with an artist to receive a reddish-brown temporary dye tattoo on the back of her hand.
Lepper enjoys the food, music and dances at the annual gathering in Headwaters Park. Henna was another example Lepper saw as a way for festival goers who are not Arab to broaden their horizons.
"You can come down and see the similarities contrasted with the differences of all different cultures," Lepper said. "It can make people realize we are more the same than we are different."
Rema Addrayie, Arab Fest organizer, said the annual event, which was held Saturday and Sunday, is a way to connect with real Arab culture and not stereotypes. From the souk, which translates to market in English, to food and performances, she said the festival did its job.
"We're just happy that we can keep doing this year after year and maybe get a little bit bigger and get more attendance," she said.
Addrayie said 2023 was another good year for the event, especially as many vendors and attendees returned.
Henna artist Poonum Ijaz returned this year to draw henna for festival attendees. She enjoys connecting with people and customizing the designs for each person.
Ijaz said cultural events can open up a number of new experiences.
"It's really, really awesome because you can travel the world without leaving your city," she said. "I think it's really good for people to understand and be exposed to other people and what they do, how they live their life."
As people filtered through the tent of vendors Sunday, Ijaz said she was happy that multiple people asked questions about the henna and clothing for sale and the cultural significance of each. She appreciated the interest in her culture.
At least one attendee walked away inspired to create an Arab-themed festival in her central Indiana hometown. Sarah Ketel, originally from Syria and now living in Fishers, said the dancing brought her back to her home country and culture.
"There's a lot of beauty, from the food to the music and dancing to the exhibitions," she said. "I would love to have our friends and neighbors and those who are not from our culture learn more."
Amanda Chahine, a drummer with Throwra Dabke, said dabke Arab folk dance performances allow her to connect with her culture and celebrate it with others. She especially enjoys watching dabke click with people at events such as Arab Fest.
"You feel like you can't do it because you've never done it. But then you try it, and then the first right step you get or the first right boom that you hit, you're like: 'Shit that was me, that sounds pretty damn awesome.' Or 'That feels really good,' " Chahine said. "Then you watch them own it with every step."
Growing up Arab in America, Chahine said she's seen the negative stereotypes many people like her face. But events like Arab Fest help change those negative views into something positive, she said.
"It feels amazing," she said, "to be able to share with other people and watch their mind start ticking in a different way."