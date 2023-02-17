An architect tried to publicly clear up misconceptions about the new jail project that he heard a day earlier when the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals approved the proposed site on Meyer Road.
Cory Miller, president of Elevatus Architecture in Fort Wayne, told the Allen County commissioners Friday that planning a jail to hold 1,336 inmates would prevent the new facility becoming obsolete before it’s paid off.
The current jail was overcrowded when Elevatus studied the county's needs about two years ago, Miller said. It averaged 800 inmates in a jail meant to hold 732.
It usually takes 20 to 25 years to pay off a new jail, he said. Based on projected Allen County population growth, the 1,336-bed jail would be large enough for the county's needs beyond that time.
Allen County has a low jail population for a county its size, he said. That’s because only about 7% of the people going through the court system are incarcerated because of alternative programs.
Based on numbers from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, which operates the jail, the average stay over the last three years has been 20 to 23 days, Miller added.
The proposed jail would take up about 70 acres of the 142 acres at 3003 Meyer Road, Commissioner Nelson Peters said. Miller said there’s room to expand the jail with another 1,500 beds, allowing to grow if needed rather than be landlocked jail in downtown Fort Wayne.
The jail has been downtown for about 40 years and has been expanded to its limits, he added.
The design for the 450,000-square-foot proposed jail should be finished by the end of April. Construction drawings will be finished in the fall and will then go out for bids. Miller said some site work could begin in fall or winter, but construction is planned to start in spring 2024.
Initial design layouts can be seen at www.allencounty.us/property-tax-division-and-deductions/44-jail-project. Elevatus is meeting with Allen County Sheriff Troy Hershberger and his staff to design for Allen County’ unique needs, said Dave Sholl, justice specialist with Elevatus.
Most inmates would be held in an area divided into five pods that will hold 226 inmates each, Sholl said. The circular pods would be self-contained to minimize inmate movement. In the center of each pod, a central corrections officer will be able to see everything.
Each pod would have a dayroom where inmates would take meals and socialize and two classrooms for programs, such as studying for high school equivalency, chapel or Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.
“Rehabilitation is a big thing,” Sholl said.
The recreation area will be inside, but correction officers will be able to open a door in the roof to let in fresh air. Windows and skylights in the pods will let in natural light. However, the inmates wouldn’t be able to look the neighborhood.
“They can see the sky, but they can’t see anything else,” Sholl said.
The pods will feature murals of nature scenes. Those are inexpensive and calm inmates, he said.
The 24-hour hold area is planned to have 100 beds. An area for medical special housing will have 70 beds, and one pod will provide four extra sleeping spaces. A Jail Chemical Addiction Program will have 32 beds for participants.
Commission President Therese Brown said the next steps for the project will be closing on the land for $6.3 million and meeting with the Allen County Council and financial firm Baker Tilly to look at financing options.
Peters said the only thing that can stop construction on the jail would be an order from a court.
The county plans to study the possibility of moving some Allen County operations to the site, Peters said. The county inhabits 40 buildings now.
Possible departments that could be moved to the campus include environmental management and community corrections, which handles work release and day reporting programs for the justice system.
This story was updated to correct inaccurate information.