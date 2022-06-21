Ardmore Avenue closure postponed Jun 21, 2022 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The closure of Ardmore Avenue this week between Engle and Lower Huntington roads for a railroad crossing project has been postponed, the city of Fort Wayne said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Huntington woman pleads guilty to child trafficking Komets leave Szydlowski off season-ending roster, parting with longtime star 13,500 in Fort Wayne still without power after storms Woman dies from storm-related injuries NACS promotes principal to assistant superintendent Stocks Market Data by TradingView