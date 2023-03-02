Northeast Indiana counties have prepared for flooding over the weekend as rainfall hits the already saturated area.
Noble County Emergency Management Agency and 911 asked residents about 7 p.m. Friday to avoid traveling if they can.
“Both county and state roads are extremely slick and hazardous from heavy snow on top of slush and sleet,” the agency said in a statement. “We are getting numerous reports of accidents all over along with drifting roads.”
Numerous car crashes and downed utility lines were reported Friday in northeast Indiana, and hundreds of people were without power. Several high school boys’ basketball sectional games were postponed until Saturday or later because of the weather.
Steuben County in the state’s northeast corner had a travel watch, which asked people to avoid unnecessary travel, as of 7 p.m. Friday, and surrounding counties were under a travel advisory. Allen County didn’t have a travel advisory or watch as Friday evening, but local agencies were preparing for inclement weather.
Allen County had a winter weather advisory and a flood warning active until midnight today. The area was expected to see up to two inches of wet snow and wind gusts up to 50 mph, the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana said.
The flood warning stretched across northeast Indiana.
“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the National Weather Service said.
Sandbags are available at the Allen County Highway Department’s North and South Maintenance Facility at 2234 Carroll Road and 8317 E. Tillman Road, respectively. The sites are typically locked through the weekend but will remain open Saturday and Sunday for those who need to utilize the sandbags.
Filling, loading and transporting the bags will be the responsibility of those utilizing the sand. Forty-five tons of sand and bags are available, but the supply can be replenished by the next working day if there is a need, a news release said.
A sandbag site will continue to be available for Steuben County residents as flooding concerns continue. Sand bags are also available in Steuben County at the highway barn located at 1900 North County Road 200 West in Angola and in LaGrange County at 710 N. Walnut St.
Steuben County Emergency Management Agency warns that as soil remains saturated, flooding in low-lying areas is likely. If any organization in Steuben County would like to volunteer to fill sandbags, they are asked to call 260-668-1000, ext. 3400.
Steuben County has offered sandbags several days this week following earlier rainstorms.
The bags can help prevent or reduce flood damages by acting as a barrier for the water, moving it around structures that may be at risk of flooding. While they cannot guarantee the no water will through, they are typically an effective way to avoid water-related damages.
Hundreds of Indiana Michigan Power were without power about 7:30 p.m. Friday. In an earlier news release, the company said it was ready respond to outages.
The company says they tend to see reports of problems like downed trees, outages and travel problems begin to climb to about 4 inches.
Indiana Michigan Power reminds people to stay away from downed power lines and to call 1-800-311-4634 or 911 to report any problems.
Devan Filchak of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.