Some Michigan residents faced a fourth straight day in the dark Sunday as crews continued working to restore power to more than 170,000 homes and businesses in the Detroit metropolitan area following last week’s ice storm. In hard-hit southeastern Michigan, the state’s two main utilities — DTE Energy and Consumers Energy — reported about 171,000 homes and businesses without power Sunday. California, meanwhile, was getting a brief break Sunday from a powerful storm that on Saturday left Los Angeles area rivers swollen to dangerous levels and brought snow to low-lying areas.