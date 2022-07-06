Eleven Indiana food banks, including three serving northeast Indiana, will receive a combined total of $1 million in state money to support efforts in feeding those in need.
Among the food banks receiving money for fiscal year 2023 are Community Harvest Food Bank in Fort Wayne, which will get $101,400; Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central IN, which serves Wabash County, will get $77,500; and Food Bank of Northern Indiana, which serves Kosciusko County, will get $115,000.
The Indiana General Assembly provided the funding as part of its biennial budget. The distribution amounts were determined using the Emergency Food Assistance Program fair share percentages for Indiana, which reports poverty and unemployment levels in each county.
According to Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, nearly 1 in 6 Americans received food assistance from the charitable sector last year.
“Our member food banks continue to see clients in numbers well above 2019 levels,” said Emily Bryant, executive director of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, in a statement Wednesday. “New and pressing challenges – including war abroad and inflation and higher costs of food, gas and other necessities – are impacting the ability of individuals and families, especially with lower incomes, to make ends meet. For any Hoosier to be unsure from where their next meal will come is unacceptable.
“We’re grateful for the support of the General Assembly, Lt. Gov. (Suzanne) Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture for providing additional support to our members to enable them to increase their capacity and ability to serve their communities.”