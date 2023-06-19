Most of northern Indiana, including Allen County, has been designated a moderate drought area, and predicted rains Thursday night into Saturday will only bring some relief, the National Weather Service said.
With only a trace of rain, this May 21 to June 10 was the driest on record for the area, said Meteorologist Chris Roller of the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana office. The previous low was 0.28 inch in 1910 since the Fort Wayne weather station began keeping records in 1897. The highest was 9.57 inches in 2011. This year’s situation improved June 10-13 when 2.78 inches of rain fell.
However, the drought still exists, and it will continue even if storms come this weekend, Roller said. Steady rainfall would only push the area in the right direction from drought.
The outlook for storms starts with a 40% chance of rain Thursday night and 50% chance on Friday and Saturday, according to the weather service. If the storms don’t come, Roller said there could be more trouble.
The longer the drought lasts, the less likely summer pop-up showers will occur, he said. The air won’t have enough moisture for a storm to develop.
Crops would see damage and residents may see lawn watering bans, he said. However, people should be concerned but not worried.
“We’ve certainly had these long stretches of no rain before,” he said.
Local farmers already feel the drought’s effects.
Dennis Wood of Wood Farms said the adage is corn should be knee high by the fourth of July, although it’s more often shoulder high with modern farming. Now July 4 is about two weeks away, and knee high doesn’t look likely.
“Crops are coming up slow and spotty,” he said.
Wood farms 2,500 acres at 11402 Indianapolis Road near Fort Wayne International Airport, he said. About 1,000 acres is hay for dairy cattle.
The first hay cutting in May was 75% of the normal yield, he said. Wood Farms let the second cutting in June wait a week for growth, but it appears likely the yield will be 50% of normal.
The hay feeds the farm’s dairy cows, which provide milk to Kroger and Meijer grocery stores, he said. His other crops are also affected by the drought, as is the pasture the cattle graze on.
“It’s going to affect profitability,” Wood said. “I don’t know if it’ll affect prices.”
Wood said he hasn’t lost complete hope, but the weekend storms will be important.
“I can’t imagine what it would be without that,” he said.
Hilger Family Farm at 5534 Butt Road, west of the city, is a smaller and more specialized farm but has also felt the drought’s effects, said Joe Hilger.
He, his wife, Elaine Hilger, and son William Hilger reduced their farm to 25 acres, and a third of their business is strawberries and u-pick, but they also grow vegetables.
“The only reason we’ve had strawberries (this year) is because of irrigation,” Joe Hilger said.
Nearby farms don’t have irrigation and don’t have strawberries, he said. Their farm has seen customers from Illinois and Michigan this season.
Now the Hilgers are irrigating the tomatoes, peppers and green beans, he said.
While digging around, Hilger said he found damp soil; this area’s soil holds more water because of the clay in it, compared with the sandier soil in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Nebraska. But the family is going to plant pumpkins for fall now, and the soil is drier than usual.
Northeast Indiana officially went from abnormally dry to moderate drought on June 15, according to droughtmonitor.unl.edu. The northwest corner of the state went from moderate to severe drought, while the southern half of the state remained designated as abnormally dry.
Ricky Kemery, retired Purdue horticultural extracurricular educator, said he doubts this year will avoid a severe drought, as expected. With the two or three years of La Nina giving way to El Nino, the area went from a cold and damp spring to the opposite.
Kemery said he expects a hot and dry summer, similar to 2012, a significant drought year. It seems to follow the same patterns.
Because of the wet spring, a lot of planting started later, he said. To germinate, seeds need moisture, which they’re not getting.
When he drives through the countryside, Kemery said he has noticed that corn, a demanding crop, isn’t growing well. He doesn’t expect the weather pattern to shift.
“The weather can change at any time,” Kemery said. “But in my opinion, we’re not going to see a change any time before the end of the year.”