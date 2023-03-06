Local law enforcement agencies and officials continued to share their condolences for the death of a state trooper Monday as visitation and funeral services were scheduled.
Master Trooper James Bailey, 50, of Auburn was killed on duty for the Indiana State Police as he deployed stop sticks Friday afternoon to slow the vehicle of a suspect who was driving at a high rate of speed and evading a police pursuit, according to a news release from the agency.
Terry DeWaine Sands II, 42, of Marion is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on a preliminary charge of felony resisting law enforcement causing death to a law enforcement officer.
Neal Blythe, DeKalb County prosecutor, issued a statement on Bailey’s death and Sands’ arrest, praising the trooper’s work and highlighting the next steps in the case.
Blythe said Bailey served with a “servant’s heart” as a trooper.
“His unwavering commitment to the people of our community, and his bravery throughout his career will never be forgotten,” Blythe said in the news release. “He was an outstanding law enforcement officer, a great friend and mentor to our other officers, and above that, an even better husband, father and man.”
He also shared his sympathy for Bailey’s loved ones.
“We will stand with his family, friends and colleagues to offer our support, services and assistance in any way that we possibly can while we pursue justice for Trooper Bailey,” the statement said. “Their loss is indescribable, and we mourn with them and our fellow law enforcement agencies.
Formal charges will be filed after further investigation, Blythe said.
“Our office will make its final determination regarding the appropriate charges once all of the evidence has been collected and reviewed by the Indiana State Police and our office,” Blythe said.
Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed said in a news release that he offers his deepest sympathy.
“The Fort Wayne Police Department family would like to extend every courtesy to assist and support the Indiana State Police and the family of Trooper Bailey,” Reed said. “We are all grieving during this tragic event and sincerely hope that the outpouring of love and support for Trooper Bailey helps ease some of the pain during this dark time.”
Reed said Bailey’s death was “is a loss not only to law enforcement, but to the community as a whole” and that Bailey’s family will not mourn him alone.
The Allen County commissioners said they were grateful for the work Bailey did during his time as a trooper and “recognize the dangerous job our local and state law enforcement officers face every day.”
Commissioners Nelson Peters, Rich Beck and Therese Brown extended their condolences to Bailey wife and children, as well as his “Indiana State Police family.”
“The Allen County Commissioners will continue to keep them all in their thoughts and prayers and invite the community to do so as well,” the release reads.
A visitation will be held for Bailey in Auburn Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at County Line Church of God.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Garrett High School.
Bailey leaves behind a wife, son and daughter.
An Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation memorial fund has been established by the Indiana State Police to support Bailey’s family and can be found at https://indianafallen.org/fallen-heroes.
Donations can be made at ProFed Credit Union locations in Fort Wayne, Auburn, New Haven, Columbia City, Decatur, Bluffton, Kendallville and Auburn.
Donations can also be sent via Venmo to @indiana-fallen-heroes. People who donate through Venmo are asked to label the donation with Bailey’s name.
Donors can also send checks to 1710 S. 10th St., Noblesville, IN 46060.