Several area nonprofit organizations have larger endowments after participating in a fundraising contest sponsored by the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.
On Tuesday, the #GivingTuesdayFW Challenge provided the organizations that raised the most money in four service categories a surprise $5,000 donation from the Community Foundation. The fundraising started Nov. 1 and ends today.
Tuesday was Giving Tuesday, an event sponsored by a nonprofit organization of the same name that aims to spur global philanthropy.
Alison Gerardot, chief impact officer, said this is the sixth year the Community Foundation was part of Giving Tuesday. She said 102 nonprofits that have endowments held by the Community Foundation were eligible to participate, but she did not know how many did.
The fund drive resulted in $133,224 in new donations, Gerardot said.
The four organizations with the most donations in their focus area were Cinema Center, arts and culture; Amani Family Services, health and human services; Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana (YLNI), community development and The Literacy Alliance, education.
Gerardot said the contest's goal is to encourage nonprofits to develop endowments that will make the organizations more financially sustainable – and therefore more able to handle unexpected impacts on finances, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Government grants, legacy donations and tax laws that favor giving are all subject to change, the foundation said in a news release.
"It's important for a nonprofit to have a long-term sustainability plan," the release said. "Nonprofits are doing vital work and improving lives as in our community, and we at the Community Foundation want to be a resource to help them in becoming sustainable for the long term."