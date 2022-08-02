Northside Pool will be open 12:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for normal public swimming and will close for the season at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Memberships at McMillen Pool, which closed Monday, will be honored at Northside through Saturday. Fort Wayne's nine area water playgrounds will remain open until further notice.
Jury Pool in New Haven will be open 12:30 to 8 p.m. daily through Sunday and will then close for the season. The New Haven Community Center Park Splash Pad will be open 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. through Labor Day.