A 71-year-old Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, the U.S. State's Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Indiana announced Thursday.
Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department pulled David Taylor over in February 2021 for a traffic violation, according to a news release. Police found a firearm on his lap when they approached the car and later discovered more than 325 grams of pure methamphetamine in the center console.
Taylor, who is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of previous felony convictions for theft, robbery, arson and intimidation, told investigators he bought the methamphetamine for $3,500, according to the release. Taylor said he would be paid $500 for delivering it to someone in Indianapolis.
Taylor also admitted to delivering methamphetamines between South Bend and Fort Wayne, according to the release.
“Deadly drugs and deadly weapons – especially in the hands of criminals who have repeatedly engaged in violent crimes – are a scourge on our communities,” said Zachary Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “The serious prison sentence imposed here demonstrates that these offenses will not be tolerated."
"I commend the work of the ATF and IMPD to stem the flow of poisons into our neighborhoods and take guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals who have no business possessing them,” he said in a statement, referring to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Columbus Field Division, and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelsey Massa prosecuted the case, which is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. The program brings together all levels of law enforcement in an attempt to reduce violent crime and gun violence.
Project Safe Neighborhoods focuses on fostering trust in communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results. It was launched by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2021.
The ATF and Indianapolis police investigated the case with assistance from the Fort Wayne Police Department. U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson handed down the sentence, which also requires Taylor to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for eight years following his release from federal prison and pay an $800 fine.