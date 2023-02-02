A 23-year-old arrested Thursday faces a preliminary charge of homicide in the 2021 fatal shooting of Daniel Nolan, officials announced.
The Fort Wayne Police Department took Torrese Bobo into custody shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday after serving a warrant in the 2600 block of River Cove Trail. He is the second person charged in the death.
On May 2, 2021, police found Nolan, 33, dead inside his vehicle, which was parked outside his home in the 3500 block of South Hanna Street. Nolan, who was sitting in the driver’s seat, had multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.
In July 2021, police arrested Tony Jackson, then 29, in connection with Nolan’s death. The Allen County prosecutor’s office filed murder charges against Jackson, who remained in the Allen County Jail on Thursday. His trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 18 after being rescheduled multiple times, according to online court records.
Bobo’s probable cause affidavit was unavailable late Thursday. But the sworn statement that led to Jackson’s 2021 arrest detailed the police investigation into Nolan’s shooting.
Witnesses said Nolan and another man got into a verbal altercation with three men at a local club in the early-morning hours preceding the shooting, the affidavit said. Video from the club backed up their statements.
Police acquired additional video from a gas station that showed two men walking in the street toward Nolan’s parked car, where he was sleeping with his gun in his lap. They were also seen running away from the car after the sound of gunshots, documents said.
Detectives said that because spent cartridges were grouped closely together on the ground – as were the bullet holes on the vehicle – the shooter or shooters were stationary rather than driving by when the bullets were fired.
The two men jumped into a vehicle police believe was being driven by a woman with long, straight hair. Officials also believe the woman knew the shooting was going to be committed, although she claimed when interviewed that the men told her they were going to buy marijuana from Nolan, according to court documents.
It’s unclear whether that woman, whose name was redacted in public court documents, will be arrested and charged.
The probable cause affidavit for Jackson’s case states the windows were all up and the door was closed on Nolan’s car, indicating the shooter or shooters didn’t engage with Nolan before firing. Police said video evidence validates their theory.
No information was available Thursday about Bobo’s initial hearing or possible bond.