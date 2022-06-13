A 28-year-old Fort Wayne man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing early Sunday, Fort Wayne police said.
Quentine Scott has been preliminarily charged with aggravated battery, city police said in a statement.
Police have said they were called to the 8300 block of Bridgeway Lane, south of Tillman Road and west of Anthony Boulevard, about 12:45 a.m. Sunday when a man told 911 operators he was bleeding. Police said they learned before their arrival the man may have been stabbed, and said it appeared he was suffering from a stab wound.
The man was taken to a hospital, where emergency room physicians deemed his injuries life-threatening, police said.
Officers got a description of a possible suspect, and they found someone matching those details “a short distance away” from the scene, police said. They said the person was taken to police headquarters to be interviewed.