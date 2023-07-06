Two adult males have been arrested and face preliminary attempted murder charges tied to a July 4 shooting of a juvenile.
Tyron Hill Jr., 22, and Quayawn Eldridge, 24, also face aggravated battery and criminal recklessness charges, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a Thursday night news release.
Fort Wayne police said earlier they were called to the 2900 block of Bowser Avenue about 10 p.m. Tuesday after a report of gunfire. They found a child in an alley, suffering from a bullet wound; paramedics took the injured youth to a hospital.
The shooting, police said, is believed to have occurred between 2900 Bowser and 2900 Holton Ave. Shots were fired from a vehicle that fled before officers arrived.
Hill and Eldridge were taken into custody about 7 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Dunbar Lane.
Both suspects were taken into custody without incident with the help of the Fort Wayne police Gang Unit, the Narcotics Unit, Indiana State Police, U.S. Marshals and the Allen County prosecutor’s office, the release said.