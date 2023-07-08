Early rains had umbrellas out but not the sun as the Three Rivers Festival's annual parade got underway Saturday.
The procession featured festive floats, dancers, roller-skaters, high school marching bands and other celebrants.
They were boosted by throngs of parents and other supporters who – because of the rains – outnumbered those lining the downtown Fort Wayne streets.
By early afternoon, though, the cloudy skies cleared with thousands roaming the area during the event that kicked off Friday.
Fort Wayne resident Brittany Armer, 34, and her three sons were among the first to watch the parade and didn't mind getting soaked – well, not too much.
"Raining on our parade, yes that's right," Armer said responding to a question. "But that's OK. We wanted to support this."
So did her sons Bentley, 12; Kole, 10; and Ronin, 10. But when asked whose idea it was to ignore the weather, they all quickly pointed to Mom.
"Her idea," Bentley smiled.
Dental hygienist Chrissy Stephan, 44, was spotted walking along Main Street dressed as the tooth fairy for OMSA Oral Surgery Group.
"We're participating," she said, taking shelter beneath an umbrella so her wings and tutu didn't get wet." It's for the community."
Vincent and Abby Bane, who are Allen County Fair participants, said they were excited to join the parade, something they don't usually get to do.
"This is our opportunity," Abby Bane said.
"For all of the hard work that's put into this, this is the least we can do by coming out," Vincent Bane said.
Longtime Roller Dome DJ Alex Davis said he knew the rains wouldn't cancel the parade.
"Nah, this is the Midwest, man," said Davis, serving as the event's hype man while supplying a musical backdrop for revelers.
When the weather cleared, Chalk Walk artist Vanessa Navarro, 23, checked damage to her work along Main Street in front of the Arts United campus.
"It's going to be a scene from 'Alice in Wonderland,' " said Navarro, a server and barista at Ophelia's. "It's OK. It's not that bad. "My dad's on the way with some towels."
Fort Wayne’s biggest annual festival this year is themed United Through the Arts. Art in the Park, another festival feature, has 100 local and national artisans offering their wares.
Summit City artist Theoplis Smith III served as the parade’s grand marshal and says the theme makes sense because the arts do so much to unite people.
"The art community really is flourishing in Fort Wayne, and I recently talked to someone who said they moved here because they heard so much about it," Smith said. "That's incredible. We've come so far in the last five to 10 years."
The Three Rivers Festival wraps up with a fireworks finale at 10 p.m. July 15. For the full schedule, visit www.threeriversfestival.org/event-schedule.