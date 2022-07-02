A crowd gathered downtown Thursday to listen to music, eat food and witness the dedication of a new mural.
After more than 30 days of work, local artist Mitchell Egly completed a 2,000-square-foot mural highlighting Fort Wayne’s 122nd Fighter Wing and its history. Egly has been painting murals for 15 years, and this is his second local public work.
The mural is on the Harrison Street side of Allen County Republican Headquarters, 135 W. Main St.
“It feels tremendous (to see the mural completed),” Egly said. “This is really a breath of fresh air for downtown Fort Wayne.”
Art This Way, a program through the Downtown Improvement District, partnered with Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club for the mural.
Warrior Breed is a nonprofit, veterans-based motorcycle club that was founded in 2014. Since then, the club has completed various missions supporting veterans, including one working with the 122nd Fighter Wing restoring jets and Heritage Park at Baer Field.
“What a great piece of military art,” said Gary Perkey, founder of Warrior Breed. “We are honored to be part of it.”
The nonprofit worked with Art This Way throughout the mural’s completion, starting in May 2021 with an email from the improvement district. Members of Warrior Breed helped choose the design and the artist.
The club also raised money for the mural and said 90% of its donations came from the annual Fort Wayne air show.
The American Legions in Waynedale and Auburn also donated, as did Indiana Tech.
Col. Joshua Wagner, a commander of the 122nd Fighter Wing, spoke at the Thursday evening event, saying that the unit has been working with Warrior Breed since 2019. He also said the mural highlights the unit’s history.
“The 122nd Fighter Wing has been in Fort Wayne for about 70 years,” Wagner said. “This mural shows about 30 of those 70 years.”
Steve Shine, county Republican chairman and owner of 135 W. Main St., said he couldn’t imagine any better way to celebrate Fourth of July weekend than with this event.
“Thank you for transforming what used to be a mundane building into one that pops,” Shine said, addressing the artist.
Egly said he took part in the project because he has family members in the military and because he always loved airplanes when he was younger.
“I love this canvas. I love Fort Wayne,” he said. “I appreciate this city, and I appreciate all the thank you’s and love.”