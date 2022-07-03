Katrina Mitten always shows up to the History Center’s Miami Heritage Days – even though this year she probably should’ve been at home painting a 16-foot canoe that she promised to have done the next day.
But the twin lures of artistry and ancestry wouldn’t allow her to stay home on Saturday.
The History Center hosts tours and educational programs at the Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road, on the first Saturday of each month from May through November. Presenters include local artists and performers. Mitten was the guest for July.
“It’s just very important for me to come here and be here at my family home,” Mitten said, “to be able to talk to anyone who’s coming through to help them understand beadwork.”
Mitten, a direct descendant of Chief Little Turtle and Chief Richardville, has been doing beadwork since she was a pre-teen.
“I just had this feeling that I wanted to do something that had to do with art and that had to do with our people,” the Huntington woman said. “There was no one around that was doing beadwork when I was 12.”
Mitten embraced the craft in the early 1970s and even created her own loom to make her first piece.
“It was a very stereotypical piece,” Mitten said, “with white background, a black thunderbird, yellow and red, and diamonds.”
Mitten next taught herself how to create embroidered beadwork, modeling her designs off pieces her grandmother owned.
“There is a difficulty to that,” Mitten said, “but I think I just loved it so much and it was so important to me that I just kept going.”
Since learning beadwork, Mitten has continued to learn more each year. Her work has been featured in museums, including the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.
“I’m hoping it keeps going until I can no longer see,” she said.
Mitten said she enjoys talking to members of the community at the Miami Heritage Days events and showing them her beadwork and telling the history of the Miami people.
At Miami Heritage Days – which was established in 2007 – community members can listen to members of the Miami tribe share their culture and can also tour the house.
“It’s an absolute delight to be able to provide an important venue … for (each of) them to share their heritage,” said Todd Pelfrey, executive director of the History Center.
The Chief Richardville House is recognized as the oldest Native American structure in the Midwest, and Pelfrey said that it has an “incredibly significant historical and cultural presence.”
The house was named a national historic landmark in 2012, and the History Center opened it for public tours in 2004.
Kimberly Koczan attended Mitten’s demonstration Saturday with her daughter, and said she heard about the event through an email from the History Center.
Koczan said her knowledge of the Miami and the Chief Richardville house was limited.
“I’ve lived here for 15 years, and I’d seen the building once, but I’d never been in it,” she said. “Particularly on this holiday weekend, where there is … so much hoopla about one side of the story, I wanted to expose my family to a broader sense of our history.”
Koczan said she enjoyed hearing more about the history of the Miami tribe and Chief Richardville’s family. She also said she was amazed by Mitten’s beadwork and how she was self-taught.
“I loved that she said that it was almost like she felt she was led by her ancestors,” Koczan said. “She didn’t have a physical teacher in-person, but that she had a leading that was beyond the physical presence of a teacher to teach her that work.”