In a sea of activities, sales booths and performances, a group of artists gathered Saturday at the 12th disAbilities Expo.
The larger event was created to connect people with disabilities with resources and tools to enhance their quality of life. But the art exhibit and sale allowed those with talents in the arts to showcase their skill.
There was no end to the creative pieces available at the expo – including earrings, paintings and detailed functional model cars.
Teelo Cosby, a first-time disAbilities Expo attendee and the creative mind behind T's Oldskool Art, came to sell his paper-based figures. The work included decorative shoes, clothing and – most impressive to many who stopped at his booth – model cars.
Cosby said the process can be extensive between finding detailed photos of the items he replicates, cutting paper to fit the project to scale and laminating the paper to protect it. It can take several weeks to complete one of his model cars.
With a few years of experience under his belt, Cosby has worked up to building his cars with many of the small details that can be seen in vehicles on the road, including an engine and stereo. And he does it all with only cardboard, construction paper and tape.
Cosby said he started with a model of a garbage truck when he was in high school, and the hobby has grown from there.
"I like doing stuff like this when I'm bored and have a lot of extra time," he said. "It takes a lot of patience."
Aside from his pre-made cars, Cosby accepts requests for custom models.
"I do the best I can on it," he said.
Several artists brought paintings to the expo, including Amanda Butcher and Katie Lyvers, who also attended the expo for the first time Saturday. Butcher represented Creative Hearts Art Studio and many of the painters there while Lyvers sold her own work.
Lyvers said she derived a lot of inspiration from her "fur babies," two orange cats. The two felines even get involved with the process from time to time. One piece in particular was created with all paws on deck.
Lyvers said she put a canvas and paint in a bag, then had her cats sit on the it, play on it and eat food off of it to create an abstract painting.
Butcher, whose main work was "Star Wars"-inspired paintings, said she was enjoying selling her work and the work of others at her studio. Butcher described it as "all different kinds of art because people have different stories."
But her favorite part of the process is making a mess while she creates, Butcher said.
As an ambassador for the studio, Butcher said she is excited to return to the expo next year with more art to share.
Michael Landon, an artist, visited the expo for the third time Saturday. He came with the goal of selling some of his paintings, meeting new people and seeing old friends.
His paintings featured flowers, with his favorites being three paintings with sunflowers. Landon enjoys selling his art and admiring the works created by others.
"I feel good about that," he said.