Julie DeVille ventured a theory for why the Fort Wayne Museum of Art’s Chalk Walk was “so crowded” this year.
“I think everybody just wants to get out,” the Fort Wayne resident said Saturday as she filled in details of an enormous cat’s head.
Three hundred artists filled the sidewalks and sections of Main Street itself with undersea scenes, animals and global wonders. The works radiated vibrant colors between Clinton and Lafayette streets downtown.
All the squares sold out this year, said Ashley Stoneburner, the museum’s chief development officer. More people signed up to decorate spaces. Also, sponsors who pay registration fees for squares that professional artists design have all returned, she said.
The event began in 2000 and now runs Saturday and Sunday during the Three Rivers Festival’s first weekend.
DeVille, whose cat head was based on the work of Louis Wain, has seen the Chalk Walk flourish in the 20 years she has participated.
“It was small when it started, and it kept getting bigger,” she said.
For the last two years, DeVille participated remotely under COVID-19 precautions. “We got to do it in our driveways,” she said.
Stoneburner said all submissions were electronic entries two years ago. Last year the squares were spaced farther apart, and participants also had the remote option.
Several participants’ work this year included sea turtles, which fit one of the themes: under the sea. The other 2022 award categories were trompe l’oeil (optical illusions), ode to Indiana, favorite art genre, best use of a street/sidewalk blemish, seven wonders of the world, best square by an artist under 12 and people’s choice, based on voting.
Kate Koehlinger of Fort Wayne was working on a Great Barrier Reef scene that included a sea turtle, putting it both in the under the sea and seven wonders categories, she said.
In 2019, she won in the category of best re-creation of a museum piece.
Koehlinger, who has an art degree, does a square each year to keep her hand in art because her job uses her business and psychology minors.
“It’s what I love to do, but I don’t do it on a regular basis,” she said.
The drawing by Elias Nussbaum, 11, of Ossian, focuses on a large sea turtle. It’s the second time he’s participated in Chalk Walk and the first time alone. Last year, he worked with his mentor, Leigh Alfredson, who works out of Florida and is a regular in Epcot Center’s February art festivals.
Their 2021 creation of a circle divided into quarters with features of a bear, a panda, a tiger and a cheetah making one composite face was chosen for this year’s Chalk Walk T-shirt design. Elias has also worked in sketching, painting and sculpture, taking lessons from Alfredson via Zoom.
He likes working with chalk the best.
“It’s fun to get the colors down and blend them,” he said. “It’s just very colorful, and I like colors.”
Most artists, including DeVille, Koehlinger and Nussbaum, use a grid system. They mark off squares on a photo or sketch and put a larger grid on the sidewalk or street, matching the design square for square.
Steve Sprunger, who’s gotten his hands full of chalk dust at this event and others for 16 years, tried something different this year. Using a grid at home, he fashioned a large pattern for a Tincaps baseball cap and a baseball glove and traced them onto his square on Main Street.
He found the help necessary.
“For that size space,” he said, “it’s really hard to do freehand.”
Brittany Adams, a first-time participant, approached Chalk Walk as a challenge.
“I’m working on getting out of my comfort zone,” the local woman said.
Adams liked the sense of community – people being helpful, sharing chalk and giving advice. She rated her experience as five out of four stars.
“I’ll be back next year,” she said. “I’ll have more of an idea of what to do.”