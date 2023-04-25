Arts United announced today a new grant program focused on arts experiences in southeast Fort Wayne.
The Community Connections: Southeast Arts Project Grants program will be administered by Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne with support from NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation.
A news release said $50,000 has been budgeted for the 2023 year. Grants of up to $5,000, which will support arts and culture projects in that quadrant of the city, are designed to "enhance a sense of pride and community through unique artistic experiences," the release said.
“NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation’s mission is to help create strong and sustainable communities where our employees and customers live and work,” said Dana Berkes, NIPSCO public affairs and economic development manager.
“Our partnership with Arts United builds on the community and economic development work happening in Southeast Fort Wayne, thereby creating another level of funding to support community connections, designed by and for Southeast Fort Wayne residents.”
The goal of the Community Connections program is to enlist residents in creating vibrant neighborhoods and communities in which they have a voice by promoting healthy partnerships with local organizations and fostering an environment that attracts additional business and economic development through arts experiences, the release said.
“Our goal is to support and showcase the creativity of southeast Fort Wayne through this grant program,” said a statement from Heather Closson, Arts United’s vice president of community engagement.
Eligible projects include but are not limited to annual festivals, art, dance, music or theater classes, cultural celebrations, interactive arts experiences and public art projects. Eligible expenses for the grants should directly relate to the arts and culture component of the project.
Applicants must live or be physically located in the southeast quadrant of Fort Wayne. This area includes all neighborhoods within city limits that are east of Calhoun Street and south of the Maumee River.
Resources and organizations that are located outside of the southeast quadrant can be involved with a project but cannot apply on behalf of individuals or organizations that reside in that area of the city.
Eligible applicants include art collectives, businesses, churches, individuals, neighborhood associations, nonprofit organizations and schools.
Applications opened today and the deadline is May 31. Visit www.artsunited.org to find the full grant application and guidelines. Application support sessions for those interested in learning more about the program will be available during May.