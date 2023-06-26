Arts United on Monday announced more than $138,000 in awards from the Regional Arts Council Capacity Grants.
The council is a collaborative entity created by Arts United to serve members by connecting, developing and advocating for arts and culture organizations in northeast Indiana, a news release said.
The capacity grant program provides funding to members of the council that want to improve artist or educational equality; develop, grow or reach new audiences; build or expand a fundraising program or donor base; engage, train or retain staff or volunteers; or take action steps toward inclusion, diversity, equity and access.
The following recipients received $10,000: ARCH, Artlink, Believe in a Dream, FAME, Fire & Light Productions, Fort Wayne Ballet, Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, Fort Wayne Dance Collective, Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts.
Other recipients include Downtown Fort Wayne, $9,000; Fort Wayne Trails, $7,693; Fort Wayne Youtheatre, $5,000; the History Center, $8,340; and Three Rivers Music Theatre, $8,000.
For more information about the Regional Arts Council or capacity grants, go online to www.artsunited.org.