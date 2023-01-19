Arts United today announced it has appointed a new president and CEO to replace a long-time leader who in December announced she was taking another job.
Dan Ross, an experienced arts business leader, will succeed Susan Mendenhall and assume responsibilities later this month.
“Susan Mendenhall leaves the organization in an incredibly strong position and well positioned for the future,” said a statement from John Rogers, who chairs the board of directors for Arts United. “Given his current level of involvement in Arts United’s initiatives, we as a Board are confident that Dan Ross will continue to lead the current strategic plan and programs in service to the communities of Northeast Indiana.”
Ross has more than 35 years of experience in arts administration, nonprofit management, fund development, arts advocacy, and performance operations, a news release said. He has spent the past 13 years as a member of the Arts United staff.