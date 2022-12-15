Susan Mendenhall has resigned from her position as president and CEO of Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne after serving the organization for 13 years.
Arts United announced Thursday that Mendenhall submitted her letter of resignation effective Jan. 27.
Mendenhall said in the letter that she has accepted a role with the Don Wood Foundation “that blends my passion for philanthropy with my interests in economic development.”
Mendenhall shared three accomplishments that she is most proud of in the letter.
Arts United has changed perceptions about the stature and impact of “the arts,” she said, earning a seat at the table with leadership.
Arts United has also approached public and private partnerships in an effective way to financially sustain and expand arts in the community. Mendenhall said she is also proud of the renewed sense of relevance and unduplicated role Arts United has as a “grasstops” leader, convener and advocate.
Mendenhall said Arts United will always have more opportunities to work toward, but she feels now is the best time to accept a new opportunity because the organization is “firmly on its feet financially and strategically.”
John Rogers, Arts United board chairman, said in a statement that the organization is grateful for Mendenhall’s years of leadership “and for her service to the arts and culture community as a whole.”
“Her work over the last nearly 13 years, nine as President and CEO, has helped to change perceptions about the stature and impact of the arts on our region’s growth and momentum,” Rogers said. “Most importantly, she leaves Arts United in an incredibly strong position for the future.”
Arts United will appoint a president and CEO who will implement the current strategic plan and service programs, Rogers said.
“The board and staff are excited about the modernization and expansion of the Arts United Center and will stay on track with this critically important project,” Rogers said.
Arts United is working toward a $42.2 million theater renovation project that would enhance its accessibility and functionality.
The organization received $6 million in funding for the project from Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, also known as READI.
Arts United has a $30 million budget that will support the first phase of the project.
Arts United has also received $3 million from the city, $3 million from the Allen County commissioners and $3 million from the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board, along with support from several private donors.
Rogers said the board looks forward to sharing more information about the transition in the future.