The Arts United Center will be expanded and modernized after the organization received $6 million from the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority.
Arts United applied for the funding through the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, also known as READI.
Arts United plans to enhance accessibility and functionality of the center for performing arts organizations and their audiences. Susan Mendenhall, Arts United president, said funding from the READI program and community donations will make the expansion project possible.
"We are grateful and thrilled to have been granted a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring this iconic community theatre designed by world-famous architect Louis Kahn into the 21st century, so it can continue to serve the residents of northeast Indiana,” Mendenhall said in a statement.
The full renovation and expansion are expected to cost $42.2 million, a news release said. Arts United has a $30 million budget that will support the first phase of the project, which supported the request for READI funds.
Arts United has also received $3 million from the city, $3 million from the Allen County commissioners and $3 million from the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board, along with support from several private donors.
Arts United will continue to raise funds and seek federal tax credits in 2023, with an anticipated construction start date of June 2024.
The READI program was established last year with the intention of accelerating Indiana’s population growth by supporting regional economic development strategies, a news release said. It was launched by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation with hopes to make Indiana cities and towns more attractive for talent and investment.