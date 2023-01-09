At-Large City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers Monday night formally announced she will seek a second term.
Chambers said in a news release that she expects to file paperwork Tuesday morning with the Allen County Election Board, solidifying her candidacy. She also announced her official campaign kickoff will be 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the David Hefner Pavilion in Fort Wayne.
Candidates running in this year's election could begin filing Jan. 4. The primary is May 2 and the general election is Nov. 7.
A long-time Fort Wayne resident, Chambers said in her news release that she has showcased her "deep love and appreciation to the community at large through multiple large-scale initiatives." One of those she noted included advocating for a memorial commemorating the 1963 visit to Fort Wayne by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The memorial will be located near the St. Francis campus where Dr. King spoke.
More than a dozen candidates, seeking seats or re-election to local governing agencies, filed last week with the Election Board.
At least two current Republican city council members, Jason Arp and Tom Didier, have announced intentions to run for mayor of Fort Wayne.
Incumbent Democratic Mayor Tom Henry announced plans last year to seek re-election. Last week, Jorge Fernandez, a substitute teacher, filed paperwork to run for mayor in the Democratic primary.