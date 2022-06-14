More than 39,000 customers were without power in northeast Indiana early today after violent thunderstorms moved through the area late Monday night.
Shortly after 1 a.m. today, Indiana Michigan Power reported online that 26,597 customers were without power in the Fort Wayne area, and Northeastern REMC reported that about 13,700 customers were powerless.
A 98 mph wind gust, equivalent to the velocity of an EF-1 tornado or a Category 2 hurricane, was measured at Fort Wayne International Airport at 10:39 p.m. Monday.
Trees were down throughout the area, the weather service said. It said a person was trapped in a house in the Belle Vista neighborhood of Fort Wayne after a tree fell. Another person was trapped near Merriam when a tree fell into a house, it said, and a tree fell onto a car near Tri-Lakes, trapping a third person.
Two trees fell onto separate mobile homes in the Enchanted Hills subdivision near Cromwell, the weather service said.
It said a semi was blown over at U.S. 127 and Ohio 81 near Ohio City, Ohio, and roofs collapsed or were blown off near Lake Gage and in New Haven.
Eighty mph wind gusts were measured southwest of Fort Wayne, the weather service said. Other gusts reached 76 mph in Yoder, 61 mph near Brunersburg, Ohio, and 56 mph near Cromwell.
The weather service reported 1.75-inch hail fell near Huntertown and 1-inch hail near Hessen Cassel.
Water from heavy rains flooded the 15000 block of Winchester Road near Poe, and the St. Joseph River overflowed near Montpelier, Ohio, the weather service said.
The weather service called for a severe thunderstorm watch until 7 a.m. today for a 10-county area of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Counties included in the watch area are Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley in Indiana and Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams in Ohio.