Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed a lawsuit against a Fort Wayne bridal shop that closed and left at least 30 customers without dresses.
The lawsuit was filed against Mor Bridal doing business as I Do Bridal and owner Tesia Lapp. The defendants demonstrated a pattern of promising bridal and bridesmaid dresses to customers and failing to complete or fulfill the orders, the lawsuit said.
A list of 30 customers and the amount of money they paid for dresses are listed in the lawsuit. Rokita has asked for the customers to get their money back, which totals more than $42,000.
Rokita also included six civil charges. Four of the charges are for violations of the Deceptive Consumer Sales Act: unfair, abusive and deceptive acts; misrepresentations relating to consumer transactions; failure to deliver or complete; and continuing to operate after being administratively dissolved.
Rokita also recommended the civil charges of knowing violations of the Deceptive Consumer Sales Act and incurable deceptive acts. The lawsuit asks that the defendants be charged $25,500 for those counts.
The lawsuit, which was filed Aug. 2, also seeks a permanent injunction that would prevent Lapp and the store’s agents, representatives, employees and successors from engaging in the bridal services industry without first obtaining a bond from the state for $75,000.
An initial hearing in Allen Superior Court is set for Oct. 3.