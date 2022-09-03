AUBURN – On a day celebrating the heritage of Auburns, Cords and Duesenbergs, otherwise unassuming Garrett Hummel amounted to visiting royalty.
Hummel, 35, of Dallas, Texas, is the great-grandson of E.L. Cord, one-time owner of the Auburn Automobile Co. That's where many of the vintage autos that paraded through the streets of the DeKalb County seat Saturday were made in the 1920s and 1930s.
Riding in one of the parading Cords with other Cord relatives, Hummel said he never met his great-grandfather, who died in 1974. His father, he said, met Cord only once.
"He didn't want to talk about cars," Hummel said of Cord, who started out as a mechanic in Missouri. "He said he didn't want to focus on the past. He wanted to focus on the future."
Hummel said he understood that – after all, when his father met Cord, the automobile connection "was what he did 50 years ago."
But Hummel said he was proud to be back in Auburn for an event he visited in 2008 and 2013.
"They're keeping the history alive," he said of the organizers of the Auburn-Cord-Duesenberg Festival, now in its 66th year.
"We want the younger generations to know about these cars," Hummel said.
Hundreds of members of younger generations – and some old-timers – lined the streets as scores of antique cars moved through town. Some, including Ronald Osbon, 72, and June Genson, 73, were long-time Auburn residents who enjoy coming out to the parade.
"Proud? Oh yes, we appreciate it and celebrate it," Genson said.
Others had never before seen the parade. Deb Davis, who now lives in Cuerca, Ecuador, was in Warsaw visiting her parents and met up with Jaga Rytych, a friend from Cuerca, who now lives in Indianapolis.
The two did a long-distance hike with the Indiana Hiking Club before stopping in town for the parade.
"We love your town," said Rytych, a native of Poland. "It's clean, there are flowers everywhere and the people are so nice. It's really been wonderful."
Harley Davis and her fiance, Gregory Butler, are part of what amounts to an Auburn family dynasty. Butler's great-grandfather worked at the Auburn car company.
"My dad and grandpa got into the cars, and my uncle bought a car," the 35-year-old dentist from Butler said. Soon enough, the family had six Auburns – all lined up in a row across from Courthouse Square on Saturday afternoon.
Butler bought his Auburn online about three years ago. A 1916 Roadster, the car comes equipped with a built-in trunk, convertible top and a picnic basket holder off a passenger-side door.
"The neat thing about this car is it was made in Auburn at the plant," Butler said. "You really don't see these anymore."
Davis, 28, who dressed the part in a vintage printed cotton shirtdress and a straw hat pitched at a jaunty angle, said she's happy to be part of the car club.
"It's something that brings the family together," she said.
The next family reunion won't have to wait until next year's festival, however. Davis and Butler are getting married in two weeks
"And that car," Butler said, pointing to Roadster, "is going to be in the wedding."