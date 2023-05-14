An Auburn man suffered a head injury and severe bleeding when he lost control of his Harley-Davidson on a DeKalb County road, officials said Sunday in a news release.
Eric Huff, 35, was traveling east in the 1500 block of County Road 56 when he attempted to slow down about 9:45 p.m. Saturday.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department deputies on the scene saw skid marks that suggest the motorcycle’s brakes locked.
They were unable to say what caused Huff to slow down, however.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident, a news release said.
Huff, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle into a field.
He was transported by ambulance to a hospital. His condition was not included in the news release.
The crash remained under investigation early Sunday.