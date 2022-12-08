Auburn Mayor Mike Ley is running for reelection.
Ley, a Republican, was first elected to the position in 2019.
In a news release Thursday, he said Auburn is headed in a positive direction under his leadership, citing both the city's increase in assessed valuation from 2018 to 2022, and its decreased tax rate.
If reelected, Ley said he plans to continue working on projects including development downtown and on the city’s east side, parking downtown, addressing traffic and pedestrian movement and expanding parks and trails.
He also plans to keep a "watchful eye" on Auburn's utility rates and tax rate.
"Mayor Ley is excited and motivated to continue working for the citizens and businesses of Auburn,"; the announcement stated. "He appreciates the opportunity given to be your mayor and with your support he looks forward to serving the great city of Auburn for a second term. He is committed to maintaining the culture of Auburn as it has been for over 120 years."