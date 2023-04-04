The Allen County Sheriff’s Department made multiple financial missteps in 2021, an annual audit from the Indiana State Board of Accounts shows.
The board’s report, conducted in 2022 and issued early this year, details accounting errors of varying degrees of severity from several other county departments, too. Some of the concerns stem from the sheriff’s office and former Sheriff David Gladieux’s use of its commissary fund.
Money in the fund comes from Allen County Jail inmates’ purchases, including phone and internet services, and can be spent by the sheriff’s department with little direct oversight.
At the beginning of 2015, Gladieux’s first full year in office, the commissary fund’s balance was a little more than $480,000. During his tenure as sheriff, that number more than doubled, reaching a peak of almost $1.4 million in January 2022, according to documents provided by the Allen County Auditor’s office.
Although the commissary fund took in nearly $3 million last year, the department spent more than $4 million. When Gladieux left office at the end of 2022, the fund’s balance was $243,116.
The commissary fund can be used for many purposes under Indiana law, including training, equipment and department programs that aim to reduce or prevent criminal activity. However, the audit showed that Gladieux donated a total of $56,500 in 2021 to an unnamed organization “not within the jurisdiction” of the sheriff.
Expenditures that fall outside those allowed by Indiana law must be approved by the County Council – approval that was not sought in this instance.
The audit also notes that the sheriff contracted with a vendor to provide building services for a training facility. As the payment was for more than $50,000, the law requires the department to request quotes from at least three vendors “to ensure that the lowest, most responsive vendor was selected.”
Capt. Steven Stone, a spokesman for the sheriff’s department, said he’s not aware of which commissary fund expenditures the Board of Accounts took issue with.
Gladieux did not immediately return a request for comment. Stone said Gladieux’s successor, Sheriff Troy Hershberger, was aware the audit occurred but “wasn’t privy to those details.” Hershberger wasn't available Tuesday for comment.
Other concerns noted in the audit include the sheriff’s department’s accounting practices. The Board of Accounts found that documents could only verify Gladieux had reviewed the department’s cash book in two months of 2021.
“There was no internal control system in place over Cash Book disbursements to detect and prevent possible material misstatements,” the audit said.
At the end of 2021, the department’s bank balance exceeded the book’s on-paper balance by $4,787 – another accounting error. The audit also notes the sheriff has an open bank account with no activity that is not accounted for in the department’s monthly calculations.
Allen County Auditor Nick Jordan said expenditures from the commissary fund don’t receive the same scrutiny as other county expenditures. His office doesn't deal with the fund outside delivering spreadsheets containing basic spending information he delivers twice each year to the County Council.
“We have no authority to say, ‘Hey, Sheriff, what did you purchase?’” Jordan said. “We have no authority to ask him that.”
Money spent from the commissary fund isn’t required to have itemized invoices like other county accounts. Jordan said if the commissary fund was subject to the same process as all other expenditures, issues like those found by the State Board of Accounts would have been recognized sooner.
“I see no good reason why the commissary in’s and out’s wouldn’t run through the auditor’s office like all other finances,” he said.
Other agencies responded in writing to the audit, including the Allen County Highway Department and Jordan’s own office. However, Jordan said it doesn’t appear from the document that the sheriff’s department delivered a formal response.
The report was discussed Dec. 7 with Gladieux, County Sheriff Matron Deanna Hire and Comptroller Jaime Hardy, according to audit documents. It was then discussed Dec. 19 with Allen County Commissioners Nelson Peters, Rich Beck and Therese Brown and County Councilman Kyle Kerley, who was then council president. Kerley and the commissioners didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
County Councilman Ken Fries, a former sheriff, raised concerns in the past about his successor’s use of the commissary fund, including last fall when the council approved a one-time hazard pay bonus for confinement officers working in the jail.
“That (commissary fund) money is generated by the inmates,” Fries said. “We need to be as frugal as we can and use it for what we need to use it for – not what we want to use it for.”
Donations like those cited in the audit have been going on for years, Fries said. He laid some blame at the feet of the State Board of Accounts. As the one entity that can audit a county’s commissary fund, Fries thinks its oversight hasn’t been as proactive as it could have.
Fries said the report’s timing – at the end of Gladieux’s term, just before newly-elected Sheriff Hershberger took over – leaves the county without much recourse.
“If it’s all discovered after the sheriff is gone, how do you fix it?” he asked.
Fries said the problems noted in the audit need to be corrected going forward. He believes Hershberger has a different attitude toward the commissary fund and that the new sheriff will be a “good steward.”