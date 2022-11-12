Democrat Audrey Davis launched her Fort Wayne City Council campaign for the 2023 on Friday evening, just days after this year’s election wrapped up.
Davis, 39, decided to kick off her campaign for an at-large seat on Veterans Day because she is a Navy veteran, a news release said. The event was held at START Fort Wayne.
Davis is the first to announce a campaign for City Council in the 2023 election. All nine members – three at-large and six representing districts – are up for election next year. The current members who represent all of Fort Wayne are Republican Councilman Tom Freistroffer and Democrats Councilman Glynn Hines and Councilwoman Michelle Chambers.
“Davis has a 10-year track record of helping lead local change as the co-founder of Faith in Indiana and (the nonprofit's) former lead organizer for Allen, St. Joseph and Elkhart counties, as well as the former Social Justice Ministries Coordinator for the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend,” the news release said.
This is the first time Davis has run for public office. For more information, go online to electaudreydavis.com.