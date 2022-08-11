The city of Fort Wayne will end its storm debris collection service Aug. 19 for residents affected by the June 13 and July 5 storms.
Beginning Aug. 19, the Republic Services compost site will no longer be accepting storm debris.
For regular disposal fees, City Utilities' Biosolids Facility, 6202 Lake Avenue, is open to allow residents to drop off branches and limbs left by the storms. Drop-off prices are a minimum of $1 for up to 100 pounds or $20 per ton.
The facility is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.