Author Annelise Heinz expected Sunday that members of a Fort Wayne audience could relate to her instant attraction to mahjong if they too had experience with the Chinese game.
“As any player will understand, the sensory aspects captured me right away when I first played the game,” Heinz said during an appearance at Congregation Achduth Vesholom on Old Mill Road. “The way the tiles sound, the way they feel in your hand, right? They’re cool and smooth and heavy. The designs are beautiful, and each set tells its own story.”
Comparing mahjong to the card game gin rummy, Heinz said she learned how to play while living in China the year before beginning her doctoral program at Stanford University. Her interest in mahjong deepened when her aunt asked about its popularity among Jewish women in America.
Heinz, who teaches at the University of Oregon, published a 360-page book on the topic last year – “Mahjong: A Chinese Game and the Making of Modern American Culture.”
The local Jewish community invited Heinz to speak at the suggestion of a congregant, said Kathy Sider, who serves on the temple’s board.
“We play this game, but we don’t know a lot about it,” Sider said, referring to the congregation’s twice-weekly open play.
Heinz summarized her research for about an hour. She explained how mahjong became increasingly popular among American businessmen expatriates who lived in Shanghai after World War I, and people began marketing the game stateside in the 1920s.
“It really took off like wildfire,” Heinz said, noting its fans included celebrities and President Warren Harding and his wife.
Pockets of players remained after the national fad died down, Heinz said. In the late 1930s, she said, a group of Jewish women in New York established the National Mah Jongg League because they wanted to revitalize what they believed was a wrongfully neglected game.
They succeeded. The league’s variation became the most influential adaptation after World War II, particularly in the 1950s and 1960s, Heinz said, noting it became embedded in middle class Jewish American neighborhoods nationwide.
Heinz’s presentation apparently left audience members wanting more. Gaylynn Ciocho was among those who left the Jewish temple with a copy of the author’s book. She previously didn’t know anything about the game, which she learned how to play only this year.
“I’m really enjoying it,” Ciocho said, noting her mahjong group meets four times a month.
Fellow audience member Dawn Hammond isn’t a mahjong player – yet.
“I think I’ll try to learn,” she said.
Congregation Achduth Vesholom hosts opportunities to play from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays. Sign up at https://templecav.org.