What started out Thursday as plans for a barbecue at a southeast business turned into a fire that totaled a pole barn full of tires and spread to three neighboring homes.
Adam O’Connor, deputy chief of the Fort Wayne Fire Department, said 10 units and 40 firefighters were called about 5 p.m. to the business near Decatur Road and South Hanna Street.
The fire took more than an hour to extinguish, and O’Connor said about 9:30 p.m. that crews would be on the site until about midnight to make sure the fire at the automotive business wouldn’t rekindle.
The fire started when the owners of the business created a grill out of a 50-gallon drum, said O’Connor, who was unsure of the business name. When the owners tried to move the grill, the bottom fell out, and fire quickly spread across the ground that was saturated with chemicals from the automotive business.
The 60-foot-by-30-foot garage structure was filled with tires and a few vehicles, O’Connor said, and the fire grew before spreading to three homes to the west.
No one was injured, and no one was in the homes at the time of the fire, authorities said.
The pole barn was a complete loss, O’Connor said. Two of the homes were significantly damaged, and one home had less severe damage.
O’Connor said Thursday he was unable to provide addresses for the business and three damaged homes.
The firefighters also took precautions to prevent water pollution into Fort Wayne’s rivers. Crews quickly identified the danger of thousands of gallons of runoff water with chemicals from the fire going toward storm drains, O’Connor said.
Crews worked with Water Pollution Control to build a dam and use absorbent 12-foot-long booms that are created to collect the oil and chemicals that float to the top of the runoff water.
O’Connor said he’s proud of the crews for working to minimize environmental damage from the fire.
“We can’t catch all of it because we’re trying to extinguish a fire at the same time,” O’Connor said. “But they put in a ton of work.”
The county building department also assisted crews by taking an excavator to the scene to pull the tires out of the burning garage, he said.
About the same time, he said, crews were called to an unrelated grass fire on Murray Street downtown.