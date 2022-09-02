Automobile enthusiasts are making their annual pilgrimage to Auburn this week for festival events capped by a traditional parade through downtown Saturday featuring the classic vehicles that made the DeKalb County seat famous in the pre-World War II era.
The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, marking its 66th year, coincides with an auction of antique, collector and classic cars at the Kruse Plaza Auction Park through Saturday. The three-day, expanded sale began Wednesday with a preview day and is sponsored by Worldwide Auctions.
Saturday’s auction lineup includes the 1928 Rolls-Royce Phantom 1 Sport Phaeton featured in the 1974 movie “The Great Gatsby.”
This week’s events typically draw tens of thousands to Auburn and are the community’s best-attended tourist events of the year, according to the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau.
Free festival attractions include a cruise-in to downtown beginning at 10 a.m. today, when streets are closed to accommodate displays of hundreds of cars. Tonight will feature a concert by Hubie Ashcraft and Whoa, Man! beginning on the Courthouse Square at 6 p.m.
Saturday features a parade at 1 p.m. and a collection of sports and luxury cars at the square beginning at 5 p.m. The Fort Wayne Driving Club is again organizing the event, which last year brought 100 cars including McLarens, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Aston Martins, Corvettes, Vipers, Mustangs, Camaros and other deluxe rides.
The classic cars will go on display in Auburn’s Eckhart Park before and after the parade, while a market on Sixth Street will feature vintage items 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday night, the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum will transport attendees to the 1920s with the Gatsby Gala Ball from 7 to 11 p.m. Those who come to dance to a period-appropriate jazz band are invited to dress the part.
This year’s ACD Festival featured car is the 1929 Cord L-29, a car that pioneered front-wheel drive as well as experimentation with sleek body design. The ill-fated vehicle was released in August 1929 with celebrity owners including the Marx Brothers, but the stock market crashed in October, decimating the car’s market, and the model was discontinued.
Worldwide Auctions, where cars often fetch six and even seven figures, has a notable Duesenberg and a rare Auburn going on the block.
The auction’s 15th year features a refabricated 1929 Model J Duesenberg convertible coupe and a 1935 Auburn 841 SC boattail speedster. Both are to be sold Saturday evening. The Auburn, one of only 143 built during a short two-year run, “remains likely the most memorable of all Auburn models,” the auction catalog says.
More information can be found at https://dekalbcvb.org, www.acdfestival.org and https://worldwideauctioneers.com.