AWS Foundation recently awarded more than $1 million in grants to 11 non-profit organizations that benefit individuals with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities in northeast Indiana. The recipients were:
* Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo - $700,000
* The League - $120,000
* World Baseball Academy - $60,000
* McMillen Health - $50,000
* Windrose Urban Farms- $43,000
* Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana - $40,000
* Kosciusko Parkview Community YMCA- $32,000
* A Rosie Place for Children – $25,000
* Ivy Tech Foundation - $15,500
* Image of Hope Ranch- $15,000
* OJ Neighbours Elementary School - $10,000