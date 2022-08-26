AWS Foundation recently awarded more than $1 million in grants to 11 non-profit organizations that benefit individuals with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities in northeast Indiana. The recipients were:

* Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo - $700,000

* The League - $120,000

* World Baseball Academy - $60,000

* McMillen Health - $50,000

* Windrose Urban Farms- $43,000

* Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana - $40,000

* Kosciusko Parkview Community YMCA- $32,000

* A Rosie Place for Children – $25,000

* Ivy Tech Foundation - $15,500

* Image of Hope Ranch- $15,000

* OJ Neighbours Elementary School - $10,000