The baby hasn’t been named yet, but it is bright, alert, and nursing well.
The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo provided that update Tuesday, saying its baby orangutan has been introduced to its mother’s Animal Care Team.
Tara, a 28-year-old orangutan, welcomed her baby at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday, the zoo said in a Tuesday news release.
“Tara continues to recover well behind the scenes and is enjoying bonding with her little one,” the zoo said.
The Animal Care Team has been allowed to inspect the new male orangutan, a news release said. But introductions to the rest of the orangutans at the zoo are still underway, as the mother and baby stay behind the scenes.
Additional photos of the baby orangutan will be posted periodically on the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo’s Facebook page, the zoo said.