The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo's baby orangutan has been introduced to its mother's Animal Care Team, which has been allowed to inspect him, the zoo said today.
“Tara continues to recover well behind the scenes and is enjoying bonding with her little one," the zoo said in a statement.
The baby, which has not yet been named, is bright, alert, and nursing well, the statement said. It said introductions to the rest of the orangutans at the zoo are still under way as the mother and baby stay behind the scenes.
Tara, a 28-year-old orangutan, welcomed her baby at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday.
Additional photos of the baby orangutan will be posted periodically on the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo’s Facebook page, the zoo has said.