As a rooftop crew pushed an egg-carrying contraption across a transparent ledge Sunday, it was difficult to make out what was poised to descend from Science Central.
Spectators about five stories below could see blobs of bright colors – red, green, yellow, orange and blue. Once in free fall, the object unfurled, and laughter began as a recognizable form took shape – a caterpillar.
It missed the target – a metal container fashioned to look like a frying pan – but it got a thumbs up all the same. The egg inside the plush toy remained intact.
Not every entry in Science Central’s 23rd annual Egg Drop had such a soft landing. Many plummeted to the ground with a thud or a splat, particularly rookie Kyle Gerber’s concoction: a watermelon filled with shaving cream and pool noodle pieces. The 36-year-old also taped streamers to the fruit for dramatic effect.
“We were going for maximum destruction,” Gerber said moments after he showed off his unbroken egg, which he had wrapped in a pool noodle. “I’m extremely surprised that it worked.”
Gerber earned the “most devastating to survive” trophy. Judges also distributed awards to “most creative,” “most scientific” and “most devastating.” Winners in the four age groups, which ranged from 7 and younger to 15 and older, received a trophy and a T-shirt.
Without any rules for guidance, participants entered devices made from materials including plastic straws, paper towel rolls, baby shoes, water balloons, water bottles, paper baking cups, ribbons, bubble wrap and googly eyes – the last of which presumably was for decoration.
But lighter contraptions had the advantage when it came to tiebreakers in the age groups, said Molly Schultz of Design Collaborative. The firm partnered with Science Central on the event.
Jackson Barnhart, 10, called his creation the not-so-hot-air balloon, a design that incorporated a parachute and a container filled with corks. He participated once before, with success.
“It didn’t even have a single crack,” the Fort Wayne boy said of his previous entry.
Jazmyn Scott, 9, began working on her design a few weeks ago and constantly tweaked it. She even added to it after arriving at the event. It featured a paper lantern, bows, lace, pipe cleaners, a pink balloon and part of a cereal box.
The Fort Wayne girl hoped her creation would catch the attention of Martin Fisher, the museum’s executive director, so she could leave with the award she desired – director’s pick. She left empty-handed, however. Fisher honored a design that looked like a giraffe and another that looked like a unicorn.
“This year I decided to give out two awards,” he said, “because there were two I really liked.”