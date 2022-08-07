Back to school means back to the barber Aug 7, 2022 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Quincy Black from Barber Gallery gives sophomore Cam Schroeder, 16, a free haircut during the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana event on Sunday afternoon at The Summit on Rudisill Boulevard. Charlotte Ewing | For The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash Services set for local girl who died in boating accident AMC shutters cinema in northern Fort Wayne Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski Council to consider locking in $2.97 a gallon for city unleaded gasoline Stocks Market Data by TradingView