A 19-year-old accused of trying to kill another man told police an argument preceded a shooting that left the victim fighting for his life.
Jevonte Bates was charged Monday with attempted murder in Saturday’s shooting that left a man in life-threatening condition and needing surgery, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court.
The man was found lying in a yard in the 2300 block of South Hanna Street about 4:30 p.m.
Bates told Fort Wayne police Detective Brian Martin he shot the man after a backyard argument turned physical. The man dropped his fanny pack and Bates picked it up and unzipped it to get the man’s gun. After the shooting, Bates took the gun inside a house and hid it in a floor vent, according to the affidavit written by city police officer Ben MacDonald.
Police interviewed Bates and others after looking at surveillance video. It showed Bates confronting the man and a woman during an argument between the two. Bates and the man shoved each other, and the woman – the mother of the man’s child – swung a baseball bat at the man, court documents said.
In the video, Bates appears to have picked something up off the ground before the victim grabbed his waist and fell. Bates then tried to render aid to the man before Bates, the woman and another person went inside the house as police arrived and surrounded the building.
The three came out of the house after police ordered them to and were taken to police headquarters to be interviewed.