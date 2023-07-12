The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo plans on opening a two-story, ropes-style course and marketplace in the fall.
Bamboo Forest Adventure Play and Marketplace will be part of the revamped Asian Trek area, the zoo announced Wednesday. It will be located across from the Red Panda Ridge, which opened in May.
Bamboo Forest will include opportunities for children of all ages to play. Children will have 27 elements to explore throughout a two-story, ropes-style course, the news release said.
The free flying sky rail for more experienced climbers will be more than 120 inches long. Bamboo Forest will also include a sky tykes section with 11 different elements for kids who are shorter than 48 inches.
Bamboo Forest will also include a marketplace that will combine retail and convenient food offerings and an outdoor seating area, the news release said.
Construction is expected to be completed in early fall and opened before the end of the zoo’s season, which ends in October, the news release said.
A grand opening will be announced at a later date.
Rick Schuiteman, executive director, said he can’t wait for guests to experience the Bamboo Forest.
“We are always excited to bring new experiences to the Zoo,” Schuiteman said in a statement, “but we can’t do that without the support of the community, our members, but especially our generous donors.”
More information about Bamboo Forest is available on the zoo’s website at https://kidszoo.org/