The Fort Wayne Police Department on Friday arrested a suspect in a downtown bank robbery.
Charles Edward Jones, 55, was apprehended in Walmart’s Southtown Crossing store about 3 p.m. Friday after employees noticed a shopper who resembled photos circulated Thursday by police asking for the public’s help.
Jones is suspected of committing armed robbery Thursday of the Flagstar Bank location at 111 E. Wayne St. He was taken into custody without incident, police said in a news release.
Police officials thanked everyone who called in information.