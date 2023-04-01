U.S. Rep. Jim Banks quickly responded Thursday to reports that former President Donald Trump had been indicted, calling the decision by a New York grand jury “political prosecution.”
That phrase was the first in a series of tweets sent by Banks, R-3rd. He also wrote if Trump weren’t running for president, “they wouldn’t be prosecuting him.”
“This isn’t just an indictment of President Trump, it’s an attempt to intimidate anyone who goes against the Left’s radical regime!” Banks said in third tweet.
Earlier this year, Banks highlighted his connection to Trump in a video announcing his campaign for U.S. Senate in 2024, calling him “the strongest president of my lifetime.”
Bank’s view of Trump wasn’t always warm. Early in his Washington tenure, Banks spoke out against the former president at times, including calling the 2017 timing of Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey “suspicious.”
Banks has aligned himself more with Trump in recent years, however, including by voting to object to certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.
Humor eases council discussion
Even in serious political discussions, there can be room for lightheartedness.Some came through when the Fort Wayne City Council spent almost two hours this week considering Three River Ambulance Authority’s request for $3 million to help stabilize finances.
Rachel Guin, president-elect of the ambulance authority’s board, mentioned during her part of the presentation that she is a volunteer. Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, teased her when Joel Benz, the ambulance authority’s executive director, took over, noting they were getting to hear from the paid staff.
Guin quickly replied, “I want a double salary next year.” Many of the members laughed.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, greeted Benz, a former councilman, with a reminder of how much they’ve changed since they were first on the Allen County Council in 2015.
“When we were sworn in together, one of us was thinner, and one of us had more hair,” Tucker said. “I will let the public decide which one of us fits that role.”
FWCS chief pushes for Pre-K funding
More than 50 people and organizations statewide – including Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel – are pushing lawmakers to support funding for Indiana’s early childhood education program.
“Advancing early childhood education is absolutely vital to the success of Hoosier children, parents and employers,” the 54 signatories said in a joint letter delivered Tuesday to Senate leadership and other lawmakers.
Open to children from lower-income families, On My Way Pre-K awards grants to eligible children so they can attend high-quality preschool programs for a year before kindergarten.
The letter’s signatories – including Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and United Way of Allen County – asked senators to pass House Bill 1591, which would improve access to and quality of the program, and the House budget. The latter includes language increasing the pre-K program’s budget by $5 million; income eligibility; and the maximum award for participating students.
“Access to child care is a concerning barrier for working parents in Indiana, and employers see the consequences this has on our state’s workforce,” the letter states. “Stable, affordable child care allows parents to pursue work and education, and improving this system can make Indiana’s economy more successful.”
Farms honored at Statehouse
Several area locally owned farms were honored this week at the Indiana Statehouse.
The farms were honored through the Hoosier Homestead Award Program, which was created in 1976 and has recognized almost 6,000 farms for their contributions to the state’s agriculture.
Allen County’s Schuhler/Connor/Loesch farm received a Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years in operation, according to a news release from several northeast Indiana Republican lawmakers. The Koeneman farm, also in Allen County, received a Centennial Award for 100 years.
According to the release, “farms must be owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year” to be named a Hoosier Homestead.
Other honorees:
• Milton Rupley farm; Whitley County; Centennial Award
• DeVoe farm; Wells County; Sesquicentennial Award
• Fred & Emma (Meyer) Nuerge farm; Wells County; Centennial Award
• Maller farm; Adams County; Centennial Award
• Peter D. & Barbara Moser farm; Adams County; Centennial and Sesquicentennial Award
Ashley Sloboda and James D. Wolf Jr. contributed to this report.
Brett Stover is a reporter covering the Indiana Statehouse and general assignments for The Journal Gazette. He can be reached at bstover@jg.net.