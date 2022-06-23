Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, has moved closer to accomplishing a long-standing legislative goal: transitioning the 122nd Fighter Wing from A-10 to F-16 aircraft.
The House Armed Services Committee approved the National Defense Authorization Act for the 2023 fiscal year by a 57-1 vote just after 2 a.m. Thursday, sending the bill to the House floor.
One section of the bill, submitted by Banks, would reduce the minimum number of A-10s required for the Air Force. It would also change the minimum required amount of “tactical fighter aircraft” from 1,970 to 1,800.
Banks called the A-10s “antiquated” and said that there is “uncertainty” about the model and its long-term use – something that could raise questions during future rounds of base realignment and closure.
The Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base could not be reached for comment.
Transitioning the Fighter Wing to F-16s has always been a major priority for Banks. In 2015, during his first run for a U.S. House seat, Banks emphasized the crucial role the representative for the 3rd District would play in the switch.
In the 2000s, the Fort Wayne base transitioned from F-16s to A-10s. But ever since 2014, the Department of Defense has favored a sort of reverse switch, swapping the 122nd Fighter Wing’s A-10s for F-16s by 2020.
The transition was initially authorized in the defense spending bill for the 2017 fiscal year, but former Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson testified that A-10s – commonly known as Warthogs – would still be flown at the Fort Wayne base for the next five years.
Banks then introduced language to the next defense spending bill for 2018, encouraging the Air Force to “execute this transfer as soon as possible.” He claimed that “parochial interests” have delayed the transition.
“Because of politics, the transition has been blocked every year,” Banks said. “Specifically because in Arizona, senators from both parties have fought to keep the A-10 program alive because of A-10 bases in Arizona. That’s held up the transition in Fort Wayne.”
The language this year is specific to Fort Wayne, Banks said, and would result in switching from A-10s to F-16s here and not at any other bases that use the Warthogs.
With the finish line in sight, Banks is proud to have pushed for the transition.
“Nothing I’ve ever accomplished has been more important than the language that we got into the (National Defense Authorization Act),” Banks said.
He also said the transition will help the Indiana National Guard’s partnership with the Slovak Armed Forces, a joint effort that has existed through the State Partnership Program since 1994. According to Banks, Slovakia will receive a fleet of F-16s in 2024.
The defense spending bill must pass both chambers of Congress and a conference committee before President Joe Biden could sign it into law, but Banks said this time will be the charm.
“There’s already an agreement on this language from Republican, Democrat leaders in the House and in the Senate to make this happen,” Banks said. “That’s why I’m optimistic that this language will survive.”
If passed, the transition would start immediately, Banks said, but the new planes would arrive later.
“It could be a year or more before you see F-16s flying in the air as they have to go through a long process at the base,” Banks said.“Everything from the runway, to the equipment, to training. … This will be a long process, and I look forward to working closely with the leadership of the 122nd to make sure they have everything they need to make sure it’s done smoothly and as quickly as possible.”