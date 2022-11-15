Rep. Jim Banks' hopes of holding the No. 3 in the House Republican hierarchy were dashed Tuesday when Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer was elected to the party's 'whip' role.
The northeast Indiana representative was one of three candidates for the position along with Emmer, chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, and current deputy whip Rep. Drew Ferguson.
POLITICO reporter Olivia Beavers reported Banks led after the first round of voting with 82 votes, while Emmer narrowly advanced ahead of Ferguson, 72-71.
In the second round, though, Beavers reported Emmer defeated Banks 115-106.
After the defeat, Banks congratulated Emmer and other winners of the House GOP's leadership elections. In a statement, Banks said that while he "fell short" in his bid to be the next whip, he will continue to be a "conservative fighter."
"During past majorities, House Republicans have failed to deliver on our commitments," Banks said. "Next Congress, I will do everything I can to make sure Republicans keep our promises and advance a conservative and America First agenda. Our voters deserves a party that keeps its promises."