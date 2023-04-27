An Allen Superior Court magistrate today approved a local businessman's request to get back to his barbershop while on house arrest for promoting prostitution.
Scott A. Williams, 58, was first charged in June 2020 with promotion of child sexual trafficking, possession of child pornography, dissemination of matter harmful to minors and promoting prostitution after a 16-year-old’s mother found him exchanging nude photos with her daughter and him paying her for sexual favors.
On Oct. 28, 2021, Williams, the owner of Jesse & Son's Barbershop, pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution. Other charges against him were dismissed.
Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tracy Heltz Noetzel noted during today's hearing that Williams "had issues coming and going" when he was previously allowed to work at the barbershop. She said he made unauthorized stops on the way to and from the business.
Williams was sent to prison at one point for probation violations unrelated to his work but has since then been overseen by Community Corrections.
Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns told Williams there will be no room for violations while he finishes probation. One slip-up could result in another stay with the Department of Corrections.
Police began investigating Williams when the victim's mother came suspicious of him after seeing Williams was giving her daughter money, tobacco, clothes and a cellphone, according to a probable cause affidavit. The mother found the phone she believed Williams gave to her daughter and discovered text messages including nude photos of both the victim and Williams.
The woman handed the phone over to Allen County Police Detective Douglas Keller, the probable cause's affiant, who conducted a forensic download of the phone's contents.
Keller found messages between the victim and William's phone, multiple of which referencing sexual acts between the victim and Williams, according to the affidavit. He also found requests from Williams for nude photos of the girl and several messages from the girl referencing that she was 16.
Of the more than 2,400 messages sent between the two, 26 included photos of both William's and the girl's genitals.
The girl told a forensic interviewer she knew Williams because they lived in the same apartment complex, according to court documents. She told the interviewer Williams had given her money and a cell phone in exchange for sexual favors.
The victim also told police she had received and sent nude photos to Williams.
When police interviewed Williams, he claimed the girl said she 19 when they met, according to the affidavit. He told police they had intercourse once on June 15, 2020, the day his mother died, because the victim "wanted to comfort him," according to court documents.
Williams admitted to being the male in the photos but said he did not recall sending them to the victim, court documents said. Williams also said he did not recall receiving photos of the victim.