Barkley Road portion to close for 2 weeks The Journal Gazette Nov 1, 2022 Barkley Road between Minnich and Emenhiser roads is to close from Monday through Nov. 18 during crossover-pipe and catch-basin installation, the Allen County Highway Department said today.