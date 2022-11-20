Residents in a southeast-side apartment complex were evacuated during an hours-long barricade that ended Sunday morning with a man in custody, the Fort Wayne Police Department said.
The activity stemmed from a 2 a.m. dispute between a woman and her boyfriend that escalated to threats of gun violence and physical abuse, police said in a news release.
The woman fled the Joshua Lane apartment and called police about 2:30 a.m. from a nearby gas station, the release said.
Police tried to contact Rushawn King, who had an outstanding warrant, through his cellphone and a loudspeaker system, but the man didn't respond. Officers paged the emergency services team, crisis response team and aerial services unit shortly before 4 a.m., the release said.
Officers evacuated neighbors for their safety as the specialty teams arrived, police said.
Attempts to contact King were unsuccessful, and police obtained a warrant to enter the home. King exited the apartment about 7:10 a.m., police said, and he was placed into custody.
The release didn't provide details about King's outstanding warrant.
Nobody was injured during the incident, police said.