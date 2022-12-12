A man who threatened to kill himself and a woman was removed from a northwest-side home Monday after barricading himself for several hours, police said.
Officers were called about 8:40 a.m. to a home in the 2600 block of Lavendar Court, near Lima and Carroll Roads in Fort Wayne. They were told a man inside had a gun and was threatening to kill himself and his girlfriend.
Jeremy Webb, city police spokesman, said police dispatchers told the person who called and anyone else in the house to leave, which they did before police arrived, leaving the man alone.
Officers made numerous unsuccessful attempts to get the man to voluntarily leave. Police then called their Emergency Services and Crisis Response teams who also tried to convince the man leave, but he refused, Webb said.
An emergency detention order was obtained to evaluate the man's mental health and safety. Police finally entered the home using a chemical agent and took the man into custody without incident, Webb said.
The man was taken to a hospital for a psychological evaluation.